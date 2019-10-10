SPD on the hunt for attempted burglary suspects

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying a pair of suspects who tried to break into a vehicle in Shreveport earlier this week.

The attempted burglary happened on Oct. 7 in the 7600 block of Kempton Park Dr.

Investigators were able to obtain surveillance video which showed the suspects outside of the home.

Anyone with information on the identities of these suspects is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org or use the P3Tips app.

