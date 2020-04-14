SPD on the hunt for man in attempted burglary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Police need your help tracking down a man wanted in an attempted burglary investigation.

According to SPD detectives the crime happened in the 1900 block of Downing St.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case.

Anyone who knows this man’s identity is urged to call (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please include CAD: 20-004696 with your tip.

