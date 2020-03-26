SPD on the hunt for men accused of theft at Home Depot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying two men who allegedly stole merchandise from a Home Depot in south Shreveport.

The theft happened on Sunday, March 22 in the 100 block of E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

The men were caught on camera taking an Echo weed trimmer valued at $199 from the store without paying for it.

The men are described as white males. One was wearing a camo jacket, blue jeans and a tan hat. The other man was wearing a red pullover, blue jeans and a hat.

Anyone with information on the identity of these men is urged to contact Shreveport Police Organized Retail Theft Investigators at (318) 673-6955.

You can also call Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3Tips app. Please include CAD # 20-047630.

