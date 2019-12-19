SPD on the hunt for suspect in Home Depot theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport detectives need your help identifying a suspect accused of taking multiple items from Home Depot.

The theft happened on Dec. 13 in the 6900 block of Pines Rd.

When officers arrived they learned that a black male had been seen on video stealing several items from the store.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is urged to call 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app.

