SPD on the hunt for suspect in Home Depot theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport detectives need your help identifying a suspect accused of taking multiple items from Home Depot.

The theft happened on Dec. 13 in the 6900 block of Pines Rd.

When officers arrived they learned that a black male had been seen on video stealing several items from the store.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is urged to call 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.