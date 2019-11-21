SPD on the hunt for suspect wanted in Dillard’s theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying a suspect who was caught on camera stealing clothes from a local Dillard’s.

The theft happened Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the Dillard’s inside Mall St. Vincent in the 1100 block of St. Vincent Ave.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video taking two jackets worth over $1,000.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is urged to call 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app.

