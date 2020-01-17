SPD on the hunt for suspected Dollar General thief

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying a suspect accused of stealing items from a Dollar General store in Shreveport.

The theft happened on Jan. 10 in the 8100 block of Line Ave.

Surveillance video showed a black male enter the business and commit a theft.

The suspect was seen leaving the store in a blue Dodge Challenger.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect is urged to call 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-005688 with your tip.

