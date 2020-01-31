SPD on the hunt for Ulta theft suspects

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying two suspects accused of stealing multiple items from the Ulta Beauty store in Shreveport.

The theft happened back on Jan. 13 in the 7400 block of Youree Dr.

Surveillance video showed two black men enter the business and commit felony theft.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone with information on the identities of these suspects is urged to call 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-008552 with your tip.

