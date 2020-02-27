SPD on the lookout for man accused of stealing tires

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police need your help tracking down a man who allegedly stole tires in Shreveport’s South Highlands neighborhood.

The theft happened on Feb. 17 in the 500 block of Monrovia St.

According to SPD, the man was seen on surveillance video stealing blocks to sit the vehicle on in the 300 block of Leo St.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward in this case.

If you recognize this man you are urged to call 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-028107 with your tip.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.