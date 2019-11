SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help identifying four suspects accused of breaking into a car last week in Shreveport.

The burglary happened on Nov. 15 in 9400 block of Brentwood Dr.

Surveillance video shows the suspects burglarizing a car outside of a home.

Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org or use the P3Tips app.