SPD: One dead, one critical following Tuesday head-on collision on I-49 exit ramp

SHREVEPORT, La, (KTAL/KMSS) – A Tuesday night two-vehicle crash has claimed one life, while another is fighting for his life.

Mark R. Fittz, 63, of Richardson Road in Stonewall, died from injuries he suffered in the crash.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Shreveport Police Patrol officers responded to a two-vehicle serious injury crash on the exit ramp of Interstate-49 north onto Interstate-20 east.

When they arrived, officers learned that the drivers of both vehicles were being rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Shreveport Police Department Crash Investigations Unit responded, photographed and collected evidence at the scene.

Preliminary evidence suggests a Ford Crown Victoria was traveling southbound in the northbound lane on the I-49 exit ramp onto I-20 East and struck a Kia Soul head on.

The collision sent the KIA Soul partially over the concrete barrier.

Investigators learned the driver of the Crown Victoria died of his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital. The driver of the KIA Soul did not show immediate signs of impairment and consented to chemical testing.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office responded to the hospital and took custody of the deceased and an autopsy is pending. They will release the identity of the fatality pending the notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.

