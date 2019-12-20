SPD recruiting officer helping people interested in academy

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport Police Department recruiter is doing his part to get more officers out on city streets.

The high failure rate during the physical training portion of the police academy prompted Cpl. Peter Pollitt to start a physical training prep class.

“We’re trying to give them every tool they need to succeed in the academy, so it’s really preparing them physically and mentally before they actually start.”

The classes take place at Lee Hedges Stadium before the start of the police academy. The goal is to get potential candidates ready physically by undergoing circuit and long distance training along with other activities.

“Our academy is very, very difficult. Very physically demanding. Besides state police, we’re probably the toughest in the state.”

These classes are open to anyone preparing or interested in being in SPD’s next academy.

For more information you can go to SPD’s recruitment office.



