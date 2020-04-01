SPD says local abortion clinic is considered essential

An exterior photo of the Hope Medical Group for Women on Feb. 20, 2020, in Shreveport, La. The clinic is one of three in the state that provides abortions to women, and it is challenging a state law that requires doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital. The Supreme Court heard the case on March 4. (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police say Hope Medical Group for Women is essential and can stay open.

Shreveport Police say their investigation into the local abortion clinic began after receiving a request from Mark Lee Dickson, Director of East Texas Right to Life.

Dickson, along with Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, claimed Hope Medical Group was ignoring an order issued by the Louisiana Department of Health by suspending all elective medical procedures and surgeries in the state due to the coronavirus.

Over the weekend Landry called on the interim LDH Secretary Stephen Russo to enforce the order and shut the Shreveport clinic down.

“Just this week, the Governor warned that ‘we’re seeing a troubling sign in northwestern Louisiana.’ June Medical is once again putting their profits over the health and safety of the public. I hope the Governor’s Secretary of Health will recognize that elective abortions are not essential procedures and enforce the LDH order fully.”

The Center for Reproductive Rights, a legal advocacy organization representing the clinic, says the services Hope Medical Group provides are essential.

“Abortion is essential, time-sensitive health care that must remain available during this pandemic–particularly because every pregnancy is unique and may pose significant health risks. Hope Medical Group is seeing patients and complying with all LDH guidance and CDC recommendations”.

The Hope Medical Group for Women is one of three in the state that provides abortions to women, and it is challenging a state law that requires doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital. Russo and former Secretary of the State Department of Health and Hospitals Dr. Rebekah Gee are named as defendants in the suit. The Supreme Court heard the case on March 4. Opinions are typically handed down during the months of May and June. It’s not clear yet whether an opinion in the case can still be expected during that time frame due to the coronavirus pandemic.

