SPD searching for missing 14-year-old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help finding a 14-year-old who has been missing since earlier this week.

Madalynn Reiland was last seen on Wednesday, March 18 in the 6800 block of Jefferson Paige Rd.

Madalynn is described as a white female, standing 5’1″ tall and weighing 135 lbs. She was wearing black tights, a white pullover shirt, and black tennis shoes.

Anyone who has information about where Madalynn could be please contact Det. J. Gaddy (318) 673-7020.

