SPD searching for suspect in package theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying a suspect wanted in a theft investigation.

The suspect is accused of stealing a package from someone’s front porch back on Dec. 9.

A cash reward is being offered in this case. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is urged to call 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app.

