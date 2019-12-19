SPD searching for suspect in package theft

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying a suspect wanted in a theft investigation.

The suspect is accused of stealing a package from someone’s front porch back on Dec. 9.

A cash reward is being offered in this case. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is urged to call 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories