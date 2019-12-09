SPD seek help finding burglary suspects

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/MSS) – Shreveport Police detectives are asking the public’s help to identify two suspects believed responsible for a business burglary, which occurred in the 3800 block of Linwood Avenue on Nov. 9, 2019.

Investigators were able to secure video footage of the suspects from the business and released it to the public in hopes of getting these individuals identified.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify these suspects to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips.

