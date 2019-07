MISSING: Shreveport police say Stacy Caldwell, 52, hasn’t been seen since June 3. (Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman reported missing by family members.

According to SPD, 52-year-old Stacy Caldwell was last seen on June 3 near her home in the 2500 block of Emery St. Caldwell has not been seen or heard from since that time.

Anyone with information on Caldwell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7020.