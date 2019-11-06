SPD seeks help identifying suspect in alleged NY Steak caper

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Earlier this week, a man waltzed into a local Superstore, and allegedly helped himself to two New York strip steaks and absconded without paying for them.

The store, however, was not interested in buying this man’s dinner, and called Shreveport police, who were dispatched to the Walmart in the 9500 block of Mansfield Road Friday to get to the bottom of it.

When they arrived, officers learned that the suspect – a black male – had been videoed taking the meat, but neglected to pay for it before leaving the store.

SPD investigators are asking the public’s help to identify the suspect.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.