SPD seeks man wanted in counterfeit money investigation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport detectives need your help identifying a suspect accused of using fake money.

The man is a suspect in a monetary instrument abuse investigation that involves $1,100 worth of counterfeit bills.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward in this case. Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is urged to contact 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3Tips app.

