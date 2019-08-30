SPD seeks man wanted in counterfeit money investigation

Hot and mainly dry weather pattern settles into the ArkLaTex for the entire week ahead. High temperatures could again flirt with triple digits over part of the area next week. Hurricane Dorian will likely not directly impact our area.

Friday was a partly cloudy, hot and humid day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to middle 70s and once again climbed into the low to middle 90s. Outflow from storms last night to our north has moved through much of the area and triggered a few pop-up t'showers. We will once again see a slight chance for a little bit of rain mainly over the western half of the area Saturday afternoon. However, most of the area will stay dry and all of the area will get hot. Look for lows Saturday morning in the low to middle 70s. Daytime highs Saturday will again climb to the low to mid 90.