SPD taking criminal action against violators of stay at home order

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department will take criminal action against anyone violating Governor John Bel Edward’s Emergency Proclamation.

During a news conference on Monday, Chief Ben Raymond said effective immediately any business or gathering that’s been previously warned will be issued a misdemeanor summons. It is punishable by jail time and a fine.

“Despite the implementation of these new measures I assure you the police department is not looking for work. Understand that if manpower is having to be used to enforce the stay at home order it reduces the number of officers that can effectively respond to other emergencies and more severe criminal acts.”



According to Raymond, this applies to non-essential businesses operating or individuals riding public transportation when it isn’t necessary.

If businesses continue operating after notification, SPD reserves the right to close the business.

