SPD: Two die, one critical after overnight rollover crash on Mansfield Road

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Shreveport Police are investigating an overnight crash in west Shreveport that left a man and woman dead and a juvenile fighting for his life at a local hospital.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a serious injury rollover crash on Mansfield Road at Betty Street.

When officers arrived, they learned that a Kia Optima and a Toyota Avalon had been involved in an accident and that the three occupants of a Kia had been taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital.

The adult male and adult female who were in the Kia were pronounced dead at the hospital, while the juvenile passenger in the vehicle was said to have life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Toyota was at the scene, uninjured.

Due to the seriousness of the crash, the Crash Investigations Unit was called to investigate and gather evidence.

Preliminary evidence suggests the Optima was traveling southbound on Mansfield Road at a high rate of speed and struck the slower moving Toyota Avalon from behind. The driver of the Toyota was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured, but the three occupants in the Kia were unrestrained and all were partially ejected.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to the Shreveport Police Complex for chemical testing.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office took custody of the remains of the two victims and an autopsy was scheduled. The victims’ identification will be released pending notification of family.

