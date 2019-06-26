SPD will hold safety checkpoint, look for drunk drivers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Police will be stepping up its efforts this weekend to make city streets safer for everyone.

SPD will hold a safety checkpoint starting at 10 p.m. Friday June 28 and will run until 3 a.m. Saturday, June 29 at an undisclosed location.

Officers will be checking for drunk drivers and other violations that could put residents in danger.

The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission will be assisting during the checkpoint and will utilize its’ “BAT Mobile” to get impaired drivers off the roadways.

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies and troopers with the Louisiana State Police will also take part in the operation.

