Special 96th birthday celebration in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It was a birthday celebration fit for a Civil Rights pioneer!

Family, friends and even the Shreveport police and fire departments showed up to honor V. Esther Pouncey.

Cars passed by Pouncey’s house to celebrate her 96th birthday. Dr. Larry Pannell says his mother has been stuck inside the house and was excited about today’s special birthday party.

“Been a pioneer, Civil Rights worker out here on this Cooper Road, all her life you know. To turn 96 and health is fine. To see the people come out and honor her, just not enough words to tell you how I feel about that.”

People put on face masks, made signs and dropped off gifts to recognize this milestone.