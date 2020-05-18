SporTran creating ride-sharing program

Live Now
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SporTran wants you to help them name its new ride-sharing program.

The new program is set to debut in the fall.

SporTran is asking the public to take part in a poll to help them select a name.

The names you can choose from are:

SporTran OnDemand
SporTran Xpress
SporTran Now
SporTran Select

Click here to take the poll.

Details of the new ride sharing program will be released over the summer.

