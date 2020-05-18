SporTran creating ride-sharing program

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SporTran wants you to help them name its new ride-sharing program.
The new program is set to debut in the fall.
SporTran is asking the public to take part in a poll to help them select a name.
The names you can choose from are:
SporTran OnDemand
SporTran Xpress
SporTran Now
SporTran Select
Click here to take the poll.
Details of the new ride sharing program will be released over the summer.
