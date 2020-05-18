SporTran creating ride-sharing program

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SporTran wants you to help them name its new ride-sharing program.

The new program is set to debut in the fall.

SporTran is asking the public to take part in a poll to help them select a name.

SporTran is creating a whole new way to travel in the SBC! Our all-new Ride Sharing program is coming Fall 2020.



We need your help! Please take this quick poll to let us know your choice for the program’s name.



TAKE THE POLL HERE!https://t.co/p2T0A7Zsl6 pic.twitter.com/iWrGBuZB6c — SporTran Transit (@SporTranBus) May 18, 2020

The names you can choose from are:

SporTran OnDemand

SporTran Xpress

SporTran Now

SporTran Select

Click here to take the poll.

Details of the new ride sharing program will be released over the summer.

