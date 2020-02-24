SporTran is hiring, wants you on their team

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you’re looking for a job with great benefits then grab your resume and head over to the SporTran career fair.

The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at the SporTran office on 1115 Jack Wells Blvd. in Shreveport.

There will be on-the-spot interviews and business casual dress is required.

SporTran is looking to fill the following positions:

Bus Operator – Required CDL Passenger Endorsement at time of hire

ParaTransit Operator – Required Chauffeur License at time of hire

Cleaner – Must be able to obtain CDL with passenger endorsement within 120 days of hire

