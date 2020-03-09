SporTran on high alert after coronavirus case confirmed in LA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — SporTran is taking steps to limit the spread of the coronavirus in its terminals, facilities, and vehicles.

In response to the first Louisiana case of coronavirus announced in Jefferson Parish Monday, Shreveport Transit Management wants to reassure everyone that they are on high alert as this situation unfolds, and proactive measures are in place.

All SporTran buses, vehicles, and terminals are deep cleaned throughout the day, helping prevent the spread of infection.

Transit and administrative staff are instructed to follow the Centers for Disease Control’s list of preventative measures at all times, including regular hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when ill.

In addition, SporTran is in frequent contact with government officials to receive the most up-to-date information regarding coronavirus, and management will update the public as needed.

For more information on coronavirus visit:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – cdc.gov

Louisiana Department of Health – ldh.louisiana.gov/coronavirus

World Health Organization – who.int

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.