SporTran reduces services in response to coronavirus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — SporTran announced today that it will begin reducing its services in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Starting Wednesday, March 18 SporTran will decrease all fixed-route and LiftLine services in the interest of public health and safety.
The community is asked to limit the use of public transit to essential travel for work, health care, and nutrition only.
Fixed Route Service:
Starting Wednesday, all buses will operate on an enhanced Alternative schedule. Sunday schedules will remain the same. Please visit sportran.org to access all route schedules and timetables.
Paratransit Service:
LiftLine (paratransit) services will continue to operate in order to meet the needs of the community. To assist in keeping the community safe, paratransit riders should prioritize reservations. Life-sustaining reservations will take priority at this time, followed by nutrition. We ask passengers to limit the number of recreation-based trips for their safety and the safety of our operators.
Current Preventative Methods:
SporTran remains on high alert and focused on the safety of our riders and the community. We have implemented additional disinfecting methods when cleaning the vehicle fleet. Our regular cleaning process includes the following: trash removal, sweeping and mopping of vehicle floors, and wiping down passenger and driver areas with a disinfectant solution.
The agency has enhanced the daily cleaning process to include an additional disinfectant to deter the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). This process is designed to disinfect high touch areas, including all railings, seating, operator area, and fareboxes on all buses and paratransit vehicles. Each vehicle is cleaned via this method throughout the day, with a deep cleaning occurring every 24 hours. A log is maintained of all vehicles cleaned and updated daily. Transit and administrative staff are instructed to follow the Centers for Disease Control’s list of preventative measures at all times, including regular hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when ill.
Free Transport for School-Aged Children:
While schools are closed, SporTran and the City of Shreveport are providing Caddo and Bossier Parish school-aged children with free transportation on SporTran buses from 6 AM to 2 PM Monday through Friday. This effort is to assist students with transportation to and from established feeding sites in Caddo and Bossier Parishes. Buses will maintain their current routes and schedules. Please refer to the following lists for locations:
Schools sites public transit will serve:
- Caddo Middle Magnet
- Caddo Heights Elementary
- C.E. Byrd High
- Caddo Magnet High
- Captain Shreve High
- Cherokee Park Elementary
- Fair Park Middle
- Green Oaks High
- J.S. Clark Elementary
- Judson Magnet
- Northwood High
- Oak Park Middle
- Ridgewood Middle
- Southern Hills Elementary
- Turner Elementary/Middle
- University Elementary
- Westwood Elementary
- Bossier Elementary
- Bossier High School
- R.V. Kerr Elementary
- T.O. Rusheon Middle
- Central Park Elementary
- Meadowview Elementary
- Waller Elementary
- Plantation Park Elementary
School sites public transit will NOT serve:
- Blanchard Elementary
- Mooringsport Elementary
- Keithville Elementary/Middle
- North Caddo Elementary/Middle
- Walnut Hill Elementary/Middle
- Woodlawn High
- Benton Elementary
- Elm Grove Elementary
- Elm Grove Middle
- Haughton Elementary
- Plain Dealing High
- T. L. Rhodes Elementary
Please visit the following web sites for more information on Coronavirus:
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – cdc.gov
- Louisiana Department of Health – ldh.louisiana.gov/coronavirus
- World Health Organization – who.int
