SporTran reduces services in response to coronavirus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — SporTran announced today that it will begin reducing its services in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Starting Wednesday, March 18 SporTran will decrease all fixed-route and LiftLine services in the interest of public health and safety.

The community is asked to limit the use of public transit to essential travel for work, health care, and nutrition only.

Fixed Route Service:

Starting Wednesday, all buses will operate on an enhanced Alternative schedule. Sunday schedules will remain the same. Please visit sportran.org to access all route schedules and timetables.

Paratransit Service:

LiftLine (paratransit) services will continue to operate in order to meet the needs of the community. To assist in keeping the community safe, paratransit riders should prioritize reservations. Life-sustaining reservations will take priority at this time, followed by nutrition. We ask passengers to limit the number of recreation-based trips for their safety and the safety of our operators.

Current Preventative Methods:

SporTran remains on high alert and focused on the safety of our riders and the community. We have implemented additional disinfecting methods when cleaning the vehicle fleet. Our regular cleaning process includes the following: trash removal, sweeping and mopping of vehicle floors, and wiping down passenger and driver areas with a disinfectant solution.

The agency has enhanced the daily cleaning process to include an additional disinfectant to deter the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). This process is designed to disinfect high touch areas, including all railings, seating, operator area, and fareboxes on all buses and paratransit vehicles. Each vehicle is cleaned via this method throughout the day, with a deep cleaning occurring every 24 hours. A log is maintained of all vehicles cleaned and updated daily. Transit and administrative staff are instructed to follow the Centers for Disease Control’s list of preventative measures at all times, including regular hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when ill.

Free Transport for School-Aged Children:

While schools are closed, SporTran and the City of Shreveport are providing Caddo and Bossier Parish school-aged children with free transportation on SporTran buses from 6 AM to 2 PM Monday through Friday. This effort is to assist students with transportation to and from established feeding sites in Caddo and Bossier Parishes. Buses will maintain their current routes and schedules. Please refer to the following lists for locations:

Schools sites public transit will serve:

Caddo Middle Magnet

Caddo Heights Elementary

C.E. Byrd High

Caddo Magnet High

Captain Shreve High

Cherokee Park Elementary

Fair Park Middle

Green Oaks High

J.S. Clark Elementary

Judson Magnet

Northwood High

Oak Park Middle

Ridgewood Middle

Southern Hills Elementary

Turner Elementary/Middle

University Elementary

Westwood Elementary

Bossier Elementary

Bossier High School

R.V. Kerr Elementary

T.O. Rusheon Middle

Central Park Elementary

Meadowview Elementary

Waller Elementary

Plantation Park Elementary

School sites public transit will NOT serve:

Blanchard Elementary

Mooringsport Elementary

Keithville Elementary/Middle

North Caddo Elementary/Middle

Walnut Hill Elementary/Middle

Woodlawn High

Benton Elementary

Elm Grove Elementary

Elm Grove Middle

Haughton Elementary

Plain Dealing High

T. L. Rhodes Elementary

Please visit the following web sites for more information on Coronavirus:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – cdc.gov

Louisiana Department of Health – ldh.louisiana.gov/coronavirus

World Health Organization – who.int

