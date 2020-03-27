SporTran resumes free rides to Caddo School feeding sites

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — SporTran and the City of Shreveport will resume providing free transportation to Caddo Parish School feeding sites.

Beginning Monday, March 30 SporTran buses will offer free rides to children from 7:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Caddo Parish School’s Child Nutrition staff will also resume breakfast and lunch meal service with modifications to limit contact and decrease risk for both students and staff.

Meals will be distributed from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Mondays only.

Each meal package will include five breakfasts and three lunches.

Buses will maintain their current routes and schedules.

Here is the list of school sites SporTran will serve:

C.E. Byrd High

Caddo Heights Elementary

Caddo Magnet High

Caddo Middle Magnet

Captain Shreve High

J. S. Clark Elementary

Fair Park Middle

Northside Elementary

Ridgewood Middle

Southern Hills Elementary

Turner Elem/Middle

University Elementary

Westwood Elementary

School sites public transit will NOT serve:

Blanchard Elementary

Keithville Elementary/Middle

North Caddo Elementary/Middle

Walnut Hill Elementary/Middle

Woodlawn High

Because of the Stay At Home Order for the State of Louisiana, students should use public transportation for travel to school feeding sites only.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.