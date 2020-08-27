SporTran suspends services ahead of Hurricane Laura

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hurricane Laura will force SporTran to suspend services.

Buses will stop rolling at Thursday at 1:30 am. SporTran will survey the damage after the storm and that will determine when services will resume.

“This is a different type storm that we are experiencing here in our area. We want to make sure that our public is safe, our property is safe, and that our employees are safe. Those are the most important things to us.”



Dinero Washington is hoping to continue bus services Friday at 5 am.