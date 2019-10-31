Spring registration starts Monday at NSU

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Registration gets underway next week for the spring 2020 semester at Northwestern State University.

Starting Monday, Nov. 4 NSU students can begin the registration procedure by checking the online schedule of classes through NSUConnect then meeting with their advisor.

Students can also sign up for spring classes through NSUConnect based on the following registration schedule:

Graduate students authorized ADA students with a permit, honor students with a cumulative 3.5 grade point average and 12 or more hours, active military, veterans, ROTC cadets, and student-athletes can begin registering Nov. 4.

Seniors can start signing up on Nov. 5

Juniors can begin registering on Nov. 6

Sophomores can begin scheduling spring classes on Nov. 7

Freshmen and non-traditional students (adults 25 and over) with less than 30 hours can start registering on Nov. 8

Registration for the spring semester is available through Jan. 12, 2020. Late registration will be held Jan. 13-22, 2020. Spring classes start on Jan. 13, 2020.

For more information on NSU spring registration visit nsula.edu/registrar.