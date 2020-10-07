SPSO: Body of missing Sabine Parish woman found

According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, the body of 27-year-old Taylor Nichole Nichols, missing since September 18, was found shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The body of a Sabine Parish woman missing for more than three weeks has been found.

According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, the body of 27-year-old Taylor Nichole Nichols was found shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday about 600 yards west of Highway 171 in a heavily wooded area near where some of her belongings were found earlier this week after surveillance video showed her entering and leaving the Many Walmart nearby three days after anyone had last heard from her.

The body was found during third day of searching the area, with assistance of the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and fire districts, according to SPSO.

Nichols had been missing since September 18.

The sheriff’s office says no foul play is suspected at this time and investigators are processing the scene. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.





