Stabbing sends Shreveport woman to hospital, another to jail

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A woman is recovering after she was allegedly stabbed by another woman during an altercation in Shreveport.

The stabbing happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of Via St.

At some point during the fight, one of the women armed herself with something sharp and cut the other woman on the arm.

The suspect then jumped into a vehicle with two men and drove away.

The victim got into her car and called 911 as she chased the suspects. They all ended up in the Shoppers Value parking lot on Hearn Ave.

When police arrived they arrested the woman. The two men were also taken into custody.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital for treatment.