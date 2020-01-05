Standoff in south Caddo Parish as two men barricade themselves inside home

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Caddo Parish Deputies, along with the Special Response Team and K-9 officers are engaged in a standoff in South Caddo Parish, after a late-morning traffic stop went south.

Just after 11:30 a.m. today, CPSO deputies executed a traffic stop near Leonard Road and Red Haw Lane. The driver and the passenger in the vehicle – both males – bolted and ran into a nearby house on Leonard Road.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office, it is unknown whether anyone else is inside the home, whether the men are armed, nor why the men chose to run from deputies.

NBC6/FOX33 has a crew at the scene and will bring details on this developing story as they become available.

