Standout Student: Adrian Green

MANSFIELD, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Adrian Green is a standout player on Mansfield High School’s basketball, track and football teams.

“I’ve been playing football my whole life. My daddy played football, I just got a love for the game.”

While excelling in sports Green has also remained on the honor roll throughout his high school career. Upon graduation he wants to attend college and major in education.

“Take your education serious early. School matters now. Especially if you want to go to the next level, so take care of your business in the classroom.”

Adrian wants to teach social studies and inspire the next generation of students.

“I got a lot of people around me, a lot of my role models that have been teachers. I just want to live up to them.”

He credits his strong faith with getting him this far.

“God has always been number one. My parents have always told me God is number one.”