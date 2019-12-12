Standout Student: Ayanna Watson

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Ayanna Watson is in the eighth grade at Youree Drive Middle School. She’s a member of the Delta Gems community service program, in advanced art classes and is auditioning for the Talented Arts Program.

Ayanna is passionate about art and completed a picture, which required drawing at least a million pen dots.

“It’s mostly about finding balance and I try to assert time for studying and sleep and also my other activities.”

That balance helps her maintain all A’s.

“My favorite part about school is math, because everyday it challenges me and it’s exciting.”

Her ultimate goal is to attend medical school and become a pediatric surgeon.

“I know what it’s like as a kid to not be able to do things normal kids can because of medical reasons and I want to help them.”

As a child Ayanna had degenerate rheumatoid arthritis and was forced to use a walker, but still was able to overcome that adversity and run track.

“Through working out and a lot of tears I was able to run track even though my doctors told me not to my grandma, I decided to do it anyway.”

Ayanna also has a love for writing and placed second in the North Louisiana 36th annual Holocaust Remembrance writing contest.