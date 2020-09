SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish School Board announced earlier this month that the district has set an all-time high with 20 students named as semi-finalists for the National Merit Scholarship Program.

According to CPSB, 20 students selected for this distinguished recognition are 18 seniors from Caddo Parish Magnet High School.

Today we give you the opportunity to meet Cole Ajluni, Mychal Bennett, and Joey Clary.