Standout Student: Carsen Adcock

HAUGHTON, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Carsen Adcock is an honor student with straight A’s at Haughton Middle School. He also volunteers at the food bank and his church’s life group packs food for kids and drops it off at their homes.

“That way they can have a good life too just like us,” said Carsen.

To pay it forward, Carsen raises money to pay sports fees for students who can’t afford it, “so they can have an opportunity to do what they love,” he explained.

Carsen also plays baseball and likes to fish and hunts deer, ducks, rabbits and squirrels.

“I try to make time for my grades, homework and study as much as I can,” said Carsen. “I put school work first, especially in front of sports and stuff. If I need to do something or study for a test, I won’t go fishing or I won’t go hunting.”

