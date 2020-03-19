Standout Student: Chino Hills High School

SAN BERNADINO, Ca. (KTAL/KMSS) – The coronavirus outbreak shut down the Chino Valley School District’s Choral Festival, but it couldn’t stop the music.

Some enterprising students at Chino Hills High School turned to YouTube to deliver an amazing acapella performance which went viral.

Their social media version of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” may be bringing them more attention than if they had actually been able to compete.

These Chino High Chamber Signers are happy to see that their YouTube video is spreading hope and cheer during this difficult time.

The superintendent of the Chino Valley Unified School District was forced to close 35 schools there on Monday.

The system in San Bernadino County California will stay closed at least until Friday April 3rd.