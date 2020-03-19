Breaking News
280 coronavirus cases confirmed in Louisiana, 2 new in NWLA
The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Standout Student: Chino Hills High School

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN BERNADINO, Ca. (KTAL/KMSS) – The coronavirus outbreak shut down the Chino Valley School District’s Choral Festival, but it couldn’t stop the music.

Some enterprising students at Chino Hills High School turned to YouTube to deliver an amazing acapella performance which went viral.

Their social media version of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” may be bringing them more attention than if they had actually been able to compete.

These Chino High Chamber Signers are happy to see that their YouTube video is spreading hope and cheer during this difficult time.

The superintendent of the Chino Valley Unified School District was forced to close 35 schools there on Monday.

The system in San Bernadino County California will stay closed at least until Friday April 3rd.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus
More Check This Out

Student of the Week

Click here to nominate your middle or high school student for the Fox 33 Standout Student of the Week!

Student Of The Week

Trending Stories

Don't Miss