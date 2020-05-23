Standout Student: Isaac Rasset

Springfield, MN. (KTAL/KMSS)- A high school senior may help determine how Minnesota public schools will celebrate graduations amid the pandemic.

“That’s what really inspired me to do this.”

His high school career covers the gamut of activities and accomplishments but today just weeks before graduation…

“I just kind of expected a few local people to sign.”

Springfield High School senior Isaac Rasset is leading what may end up as his highest profile high school effort so far.

“Wasn’t expecting the over 11,000 people who have signed so far.”

Isaac wants his high school class of 42 to have a chance at a traditional albeit socially-distanced graduation.

That’s why he started this online petition, just one of several.

Circulating throughout the state including one started by Farmington mother, Shila Bali.

“We figured we’d do an hour on and an hour off to clean. We had it talked about in ways that it would work. And it was kind of all snagged from us.”

Concerns like these have collectively sparked Representative Ron Kreeshaw to take action.

And so he’s written a letter to the state’s Education Commissioner, asking she reconsider the graduation guidelines that prohibit in-person gatherings.

Saying districts should be allowed to decide for themselves, especially those that are smaller and in greater Minnesota.

“The guidance we’re seeing here is frankly unrealistic it’s a one size hurts all.”

But in a statement from the education department today, a spokesman acknowledged the decision was hard and even “breaks our heart,” but… “these guidelines were made with public health protection in mind.”

“My parents always told me if you feel strongly about something you should act on it.”

As for Isaac, he’s still reaching for that last high school goal, hoping he can deliver for himself and his fellow graduates.

“Because I feel like without the traditional graduation ceremony you can’t like say goodbye to your classmates.”