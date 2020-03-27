Standout Student: Jacob Shin

AUBURN, Al. (KTAL/KMSS) – As school children across the country remain at home due to the coronavirus outbreak, an elementary student in Alabama is sharing a powerful message of hope and peace through his music and words.

Achingly beautiful – 10-year old Jacob Shin sits by an Auburn pond – alone – playing Bach.

Jacob’s mom shared the video and a letter from the Ogletree Elementary student with his teacher – who is sharing it with the world.

“To encourage you to not be stressed about the victims of the coronavirus, for even though it is very serious, we still have each other, which is a very good thing. Even though the damage will be very severe, it will eventually end. Also, if you have a close friend or family member who has the coronavirus your grief is our grief.”

Jacob says Bach’s masterpiece – reminds him of the virus’ impact on our world. Jacob misses his teachers and friends and learning in school and while he remains hopeful, he still worries.

“I worry my friends and close family members will get the coronavirus.”

Still, he continues to play on – sharing his gift – comforting the world.