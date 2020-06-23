Standout Student: Karmen Jones

KNOXVILLE TN. (KTAL/KMSS) – A college student in Tennessee is making history for becoming the first black woman elected student body president.

Karmen Jones attends the University of Tennessee, a college where 75 percent of students are white. Jones says she watched as UT has confronted racism in the past, including an incident involving a photo with students allegedly appearing in blackface.

The 21 year old’s top priority is reforming the school’s code of conduct to make hate speech count as harassment.

“I want to inspire someone who looks like me to say I don’t have to run for vice president I can run for president.”

Jones says as a black woman she is not surprised by George’s Floyd’s death and other incidents, but in her role she knows now she has a greater chance to respond to them.