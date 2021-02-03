Standout Student: Lily Drach

Lily Drach is an eighth-grader at Donnie Bickham Middle School and was named Caddo Schools’ Middle School Student of the Year.

Drach has a heart for helping others and wants to become a doctor so she can make an impact on the lives of others.

She is passionate about equal rights and promoting positive mental health services but in her personal life, her biggest passion is goat showing. Drach currently owns four goats and competes at local Livestock shows.

“It is challenging to raise them, but it’s also amazing. It’s so much fun to get them whenever they’re young and to love on them, play with them, observe their behavior and how they act as they get comfortable with you. Teach them tricks and train them.”

She hopes to one day attend an Ivy League school like Yale. Before college though, she looks forward to being a student at Northwood High School next school year.