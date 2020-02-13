Standout Student: Shannon Mathers

BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Shannon Mathers is Bossier Parish’s High School Student of the Year.

“It’s about your overall character and how you’ve been involved in the community and also in your school. It’s not something that you can just throw together in a couple of months. It’s something that’s definitely built over a long period of time.”

The Airline High School senior is the debate team’s vice president, on the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ leadership team and is the president of the math and science club. On top of all of that she’s also a National Merit Semi-finalist.

When she’s not in school, Shannon volunteers in the community with Beta Club, National Honor Society and her church.

This outstanding student also takes classes at BPCC. Calculus is her favorite subject, but debate is her favorite school activity.

“It’s really given me so much confidence and the ability to communicate my ideas. To clearly develop an argument and also it’s given me so many opportunities outside of school to compete at tournaments at Harvard.”

She has participated in debate camps at Baylor and Michigan State.

After graduation she wants to major in mechanical engineering in college.