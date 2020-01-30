Standout Student: Shelby Ledet

BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Shelby Ledet is Bossier Parish’s Elementary Student of the Year.

“I was very proud of myself that I’ve accomplished this much.”

This fifth grader at Stockwell Place Elementary loves math and earns all A’s. She’s also on the Bossier Olympiad Gymnastics Team.

“I do study a lot. I have a lot of extra-curriculars I have to attend to. It’s good to stay organized.”

Shelby recently had the opportunity to play Dorothy in her school’s production of the Wiz. She’s also been on Stockwell’s world winning archery team for three years.

“You definitely have to be dedicated and you have to really show up to practice. Even if you shoot one bad arrow you really have to shake it off and breathe and go again and just do your best.”