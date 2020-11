SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s an academic achievement few high school students reach, but Caddo Parish leads the region with a record number of National Merit Semifinalists.

21 Caddo Parish students earned the distinction and two of those students attend Captain Shreve High School.

Mark Raines plans on attending Baylor University after graduation and Patrick Simon is in the SMART Program at LSU Health Shreveport and is considering majoring in math in college.