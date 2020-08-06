Standout Students: Centenary College students help with COVID-19 tests

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A group of Shreveport college students are doing their part to help with the fight against COVID-19.

Four centenary college students worked this summer in the new Emerging Viral Threat lab at Ochsner LSU Health.

Iqra Jatoi, of Toronto, Canada; Rachel Loyd, of Benton, LA; Jonathan Okereke, of Shreveport; and Emily Sander, of Omaha, Nebraska worked with the lab’s sample collection team and prepared thousands of COVID-19 test kits.

The test kits they put together were distributed across the state of Louisiana. The team estimated they were making 10,000 test kits a week to keep up with the demand from hospitals, nursing homes, and the Louisiana Department of Health.

