Standout Students: Jefferson Forest High School

Some high school students in Virginia are using their time off to help bring smiles to local seniors.

They held up signs outside a retirement home and it may have been more of a blessing to the students than to the residents.

For students from Jefferson Forest high school gathered in the parking lot of The Elms of Lynchburg, carrying homemade signs in their hands and smiles on their faces.

Jefferson Forest senior, Melanie Pratt credits her father for the idea.

“He was inspired by the Bill Bryson book he’s been reading. During this time, they can’t have any visitors, no entertainers can come in, so we figured we could do it through the windows. It’s better than nothing.”

Their signs, messages of love and hope.

“Even though we can’t come in and say hi to them, it’s good just to let them know that we haven’t forgotten about them.”