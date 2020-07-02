Standout Students recognized by Rep. Mike Johnson

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson recognizes two north Louisiana students, named the top students in the state.

Last month the Louisiana Department of Education named Antavion Moore of Ringgold High School as the Louisiana High School Student of the Year and Zachary Cryer of Benton Middle School as the Louisiana Middle School Student of the Year.



Tuesday the congressman delivered a short speech on the House floor congratulating both.

“By being recognized as Students of the Year, Tay and Zach showed a tremendous amount of dedication, excellent character, phenomenal leadership skills, and clearly the best is yet to come for these young men. Louisiana’s Fourth Congressional District is home to some of the brightest and most hardworking students in the nation, just like Zach and Antavion, and I am proud to represent them here in Congress. Once again, congratulations, guys. The best is yet to come.”

Zach has already scored a 28 on the ACT as an eighth grader, while Tay has already earned an associate’s degree in high school and is majoring in biomedical engineering in college.