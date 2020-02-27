Standout Students: Shreveport Lamplighters

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – While most teens were warm in their beds this weekend one local group was giving back to kids who may not have a warm bed at night.

Shreveport’s Omega Lamplighters, a youth community service organization spent Saturday putting beds together for the homeless.

They worked with the Bossier Parish Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a non profit that builds and delivers beds to children. The organization has built more than 35,000 beds around the country.



Members of Mount Canaan Baptist Church and the Rho Omega chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. also participated.