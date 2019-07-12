Starbucks to stop selling newspapers, snacks

(CNN) Starbucks announced Friday that they will no longer be selling newspapers in stores.

The change will be implemented in all 8,600 U.S. stores come September, as the company looks to remove products customers are not buying.

Since 2015, Starbucks has been gradually reducing non-core products from its stores — like CDs and mugs.

The paper is the next to go.

Starbucks will also stop selling grab-and-go snacks and bags of whole-bean coffee.

Copyright 2019 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

