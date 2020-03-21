State coronavirus cases rise to 585, 16 deaths; 13 cases in Caddo; 5 in Bossier

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Department of Health on Saturday confirmed two additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 16.



The deaths of a 77-year-old Orleans Parish resident and a 53-year-old Orleans Parish resident were reported today.



This information was reflected on the LDH dashboard in the 9:30 a.m. update.



While older individuals and those with underlying medical conditions are at greater risk, everyone can become exposed to COVID-19 and must be vigilant to protect their health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some of the serious chronic health conditions include heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.



For updates on positive cases and deaths, visit the Louisiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 webpage.



Everyone is warned to take the necessary precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and stay safe and healthy.



These precautions include:

Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and frequently

Covering your cough or sneeze with your arm

Avoiding touching your face

Routinely cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces

Avoiding close contact with others

Staying home if you are sick

